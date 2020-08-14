The global bifold doors market is expected to grow by USD 1.84 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 4%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Bifold Doors Market Analysis Report by End-user (Residential and Non-residential), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing construction of skyscrapers. In addition, the evolution toward cellular polyvinyl chloride (PVC) bifold doors is anticipated to boost the growth of the bifold doors market.

Rapid urbanization in recent decades has increased the construction of taller buildings such as skyscrapers across the world. This has increased the scope for bifold doors as they enhance the beauty and comfort in high rise buildings. These doors can act as portable doors and are widely preferred to divide a large space into two small spaces. They also serve as a portal for ventilation and air circulation during hot summers. With the rising number of skyscrapers across the world, the demand for bifold doors is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Major Five Bifold Doors Companies:

AG Millworks

AG Millworks operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a wide range of zero corner bi-fold doors.

ANDERSEN Corp.

ANDERSEN Corp. operates its business through segments such as Windows and Doors. The company offers a wide range of bi-fold doors such as E-series, A-series, 400 series, and the 200 series.

Clear View Bi-folding Doors Ltd.

Clear View Bi-folding Doors Ltd. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a wide range of aluminum bi-folding doors.

JELD-WEN HOLDING Inc.

JELD-WEN HOLDING Inc. operates its business through segments such as North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers authentic wood interior doors, custom wood interior doors, tria composite C-series, tria composite L-series, tria composite R-series, flush wood composite interior doors, and molded wood composite interior doors.

LaCantina Doors Inc.

LaCantina Doors Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers aluminum, aluminum thermally controlled, aluminum wood, contemporary clad, wood, and vinyl doors.

Bifold Doors Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Residential

Non-residential

Bifold Doors Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

