The global woodworking machines market size is expected to grow by USD 679.38 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Woodworking Machines Market Analysis Report by Application (furniture, construction, and others) and Geography (Europe, APAC, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of automated woodworking machines. In addition, the growing demand for wooden furniture is anticipated to boost the growth of the woodworking machines market.

Automation is one of the major driving factors for the global woodworking machinery market. The increasing focus toward ensuring flexibility and highly personalized products has increased the need for highly specialized woodworking machinery in the production process. This has led to the integration of automation technologies into traditional woodworking machinery. With the use of automated and IoT-enabled equipment, this integration is gaining prominence among all functions within and outside the company floor. Automated standalone machines are also flexible enough to find easy integration with other machinery and monitoring systems in the wood industry with the help of software; this enables large industrial plants to partially shift toward the automated production process hence ensuring high performance and flexibility of production process with low human resource requirement.

Major Five Woodworking Machines Companies:

Biesse Spa

Biesse Spa has business operations under various segments, such as wood, glass and stone, mechatronics, tooling, and components. The company provides assembling solutions, boring and inserting machines, CNC machining centers, edge-banding and squaring edge banding machines, hot press, and panel sizing centers.

Durr AG

Durr AG operates its business through various segments, such as paint and final assembly systems, application technology, clean technology systems, measuring and process systems, and woodworking machinery and systems. HOMAG, a subsidiary of the company, provides a complete range of woodworking machinery and systems. It includes sizing and edge banding machines, CNC machining centers, panel dividing saws, boring and inserting machines, and wide belt sanding machines.

HOLYTEK INDUSTRIAL Corp.

HOLYTEK INDUSTRIAL Corp. is involved in the production of woodworking machinery and accessories. The company offers machinery such as panel machinery, solidwood machinery, and other machinery. The company provides a wide range of woodworking machines such as cutting and gluing machines, plaining and profiling machines, CNC machines, edge banding machines, vertical and horizontal cutting, and other woodworking machine systems.

IMA Schelling Group GmbH

IMA Schelling Group GmbH manufactures machines and production lines for the furniture and construction industry. It also offers industrial consulting and associated services. The company provides a complete automated and standalone woodworking machinery. It includes Schelling s45, Schelling fh4, Schelling fh45, Schelling fh6, IMA Novimat Compact L12, IMA Novimat Compact R3, IMA BIMA Cx40 E, and other woodworking machine series.

KTCC WOODWORKING MACHINERY

KTCC WOODWORKING MACHINERY offers finger joint systems and press machines. Also, the company provides solutions for the solid wood industry production line such as finger joint system, rotary press, clamp carrier, double end tenoner, and stacker. The company provides a wide range of woodworking machines such as cutting and gluing machines, CNC machines, edge banding machines, vertical and horizontal cutting, and other woodworking machine systems.

Woodworking Machines Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Furniture

Construction

Others

Woodworking Machines Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Europe

APAC

MEA

North America

South America

