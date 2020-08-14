The 8th Filtration & Separation Asia (FSA2020) will be held in December and is more than 80% booked

SHANGHAI, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Filtration & Separation Asia (FSA) combined with China International Filtration & Separation Exhibition, is an important and influential filtration & separation topic event in Asia region. FSA is aimed to provide exhibitors and visitors with a trade and technical communication platform, where they can not only find the up-to-edge filtration technologies and technical solutions, but also seize the constantly improving filtration market.

FSA2020 will be held at Shanghai New International Expo Center from 9th - 11th Dec, 2020 in Shanghai, China. Till now, more than 80% space at FSA2020 is booked.

Why do your peers choose FSA2020? The following are their main reasons for participating.

FSA2020, hosted by China Filtration & Separation Society (CFS), CNTA and Informa Markets is an important and influential filtration & separation topic event in Asia region. The exhibits category includes filter media, filter media production machinery, chemicals, filters, filters production lines, testing equipment, services and others, covering the entire industrial chain of the filtration industry. With its in-depth exploration in filtration industry, FSA has become the flagship exhibition of the filtration industry in Asia.

FSA2020 is aimed at creating an international platform that is concerned by peers in the filtration industry. The scale of the FSA2020 exhibition has expanded to 12,500 square meters. It is expected to have 235 exhibitors from 18 countries and regions around the world, and the audience is expected to reach 10,000.

Part of the Confirmed Exhibitors in FSA2020

(Sorting in alphabetical order)

The 2020 exhibition will invite more professional visitors from terminal application industry such as environmental protection, automotive industry, medical, health care industry, building & construction services, electronic, battery, semiconductor industry, water treatment, HVAC industry, etc., to provide a professional and efficient communication platform for buyers and sellers.

As a trade and technical communication platform, FSA2020 will invite more industry experts and well-known exhibitors to participate in on-site technical speeches, to share the latest industry technology and information in multiple dimensions.

To seize the opportunities of the world developing nonwovens market, hold the last chance to join FSA 2020.

