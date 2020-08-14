Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
News des Tages: Produkt nach 72 Stunden komplett ausverkauft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905428 ISIN: CH0009320091 Ticker-Symbol: FTO 
Lang & Schwarz
13.08.20
23:00 Uhr
43,900 Euro
-0,675
-1,51 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,10044,70013.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL
FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FEINTOOL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG43,900-1,51 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.