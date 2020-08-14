Press release

SHL announces invitation to a Special General Meeting

Tel Aviv / Zurich, August 14, 2020 - SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, announced today that a Special General Meeting (SGM) of the Shareholders will be held on September 21, 2020 at 13:00 (Israel Time), at the Company's registered office, located at 90 Yigal Alon Street, Ashdar Building, Tel Aviv, Israel. The agenda shall include the following matters:

Following the approval of the Compensation Committee and of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") - the approval of the compensation to directors for participation in meetings via electronic means. Following the approval of the Compensation Committee and of the Board - the approval of the 2020 Compensation Policy of the Company. Following the approval of the Compensation Committee and of the Board - the approval of bonuses to the Company's former CEO, and to the Company's CFO and CTO for the year 2019. Following the approval of the Audit Committee and of the Board - the approval of an engagement in a consulting agreement with Mrs. Irit Alroy, the wife of Mr. Yariv Alroy, the Chairman of the Board.

All of the above is more fully set forth in the Notice to Shareholders available on the Company's website.

The record date was set for August 21, 2020.

One or more shareholders holding shares representing at least one percent (1%) of the voting rights at the General Meeting may request the Board, in writing, not later than seven (7) days from the date of the invitation to the Special General Meeting, to include an item on the agenda of the Special General Meeting to be held. Such item shall be included on the Special General Meeting's agenda, provided that the Board found it to be suitable for discussion at the Special General Meeting. Should there be any changes in the agenda of the Special General Meeting due to such shareholder's request, amended ballot and notice shall be available on the Company's website at http://www.shl-telemedicine.com/about-us/investorrelations/ general-meeting not later than fourteen (14) days from the date of the invitation to the Special General Meeting.

The invitation to the SGM shall not be published in newspapers. The full invitation to the SGM can be downloaded on http://www.shl-telemedicine.com/about-us/investorrelations/general-meeting/.

For further information please contact:

Martin Meier-Pfister, IRF, Phone: +41 43 244 81 40, shl@irf-reputation.ch

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957). For more information, please visit our web site at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.