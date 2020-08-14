Latvijas Gaze: Inga Abolina joins JSC "Latvijas Gaze" Management Board

?As of August 17, 2020, the Board of the JSC "Latvijas Gaze" will be joined by Inga Abolina who will oversee the company's financial management. I. Abolina has almost 20 years of experience in the energy industry, including financial planning and large-scale investment project management.

"On behalf of the JSC "Latvijas Gaze" management I congratulate Inga on joining the company's management team. Her experience in financial and project management will help implement the company's strategic development plan and achieve both short- and long-term targets", said Chairman of the Board Aigars Kalvitis.

The position of Member of the Board for Finance at the JSC "Latvijas Gaze" became vacant on July 1, 2020 when Sebastian Groeblinghoff left the company. The new Board member was recruited on a competitive basis. The Council of the JSC "Latvijas Gaze" voted unanimously in favour of selecting and appointing I. Abolina.

Since 2017 I. Abolina has worked at the JSC "Sadales tikls" as Member of the Board and Chief Financial Officer. Between 2001 and 2017 she held various positions at the JSC "Latvenergo". This was preceded by experience in consultancy and public administration.

She has acquired a Master degree in Business Management at two universities - the Stockholm School of Economics in Riga and the University of Latvia -, a Bachelor degree in Business Management, as well as she holds a certificate of the SAID Business School of the University of Oxford for participation in the High Performance Leadership Programme and an IPMA A-level certificate.

As new Board member does not hold other executive positions outside the JSC "Latvijas Gaze", she will contribute 100% of her professional output towards the company's operation and development.

Currently I. Abolina does not own shares in the JSC "Latvijas Gaze".

The incumbent members - Chairman of the Board Aigars Kalvitis, Vice-Chairman of the Board Denis Emelyanov, and Member of the Board Elita Dreimane - continue to serve on the JSC "Latvijas Gaze" Board.

Further information:

Esmeralda Balode-Buraka

Phone: + ,

The JSC "Latvijas Gaze" is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy industry. The company's goal is to consolidate the leading position of the Latvijas Gaze Group, which also includes the Latvian natural gas distribution operator JSC "Gaso", in the Latvian and Baltic energy market, becoming the customers' first choice among natural gas suppliers and providing the most reliable natural gas supply for the entire region.

Natural gas wholesale and sale to business customers takes place in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Finland. As for the household segment, the JSC "Latvijas Gaze" is the biggest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.

The JSC "Latvijas Gaze" has over 6,000 shareholders across at least 15 countries - both in the Baltic Sea region (Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Russia, Germany and Norway) and elsewhere in the world (Luxembourg, France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the USA, Canada etc.). The company's shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.