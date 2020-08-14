Folgendes Instrument wird heute (14.08.2020) EX Dividende gehandelt:
The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (08/14/2020).
KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT (DECIMAL SEPARATOR: . ):
NOVA US6701002056 NOVO-NORDISK B ADR/1DK 10 0.437 Euro
Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.
