Folgendes Instrument wird heute (14.08.2020) EX Dividende gehandelt:

The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (08/14/2020).



KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT (DECIMAL SEPARATOR: . ):

NOVA US6701002056 NOVO-NORDISK B ADR/1DK 10 0.437 Euro



Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt.

The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.

