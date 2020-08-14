A permit to expand Vistra's natural gas-fired Moss Landing generation station to 1,500 MW/6,000 MWh has been approved, setting the stage for the world to see gigawatt-scale battery energy storage for the first time ever.From pv magazine USA. The past month has been littered with news of exceptionally large battery storage developments, yet none in the world can compare to the news that Vistra's permit to expand an energy storage system under construction at its natural gas-fired Moss Landing generation station in California to 1,500 MW/6,000 MWh has been approved. That's right. Gigawatt-scale ...

