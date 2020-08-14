American IRA, LLC: What Real Estate Investors Need to Know About Self-Directed IRAs

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / What are the features of Self-Directed IRAs that make them ideal vehicles for retirement investors? There is a lot for real estate investors to know, writes American IRA at its most recent blog post, where it tackled "What Real Estate Investors Need to Know About Self-Directed IRAs." According to the post, having real estate within an IRA can create cash flow for people who are concerned about cash coming in. Owning cash-generating real estate properties is a powerful way to cushion one's retirement budget, the post says.

The post is broken down into three sections. In the first, American IRA addresses the possibility of diversifying assets within a Self-Directed IRA. Self-Direction means that investors can call their own shots in retirement investing, which means investing in nontraditional assets like real estate. Other nontraditional retirement assets include tax liens, private notes, and private stock-as well as precious metals.

The second point mentions that non-recourse financing is available with Self-Directed IRAs, which allows retirement investors to use debt to finance real estate purchases. In a non-recourse loan, there are limitations to what the bank can go after if the borrower defaults on the loan. This can make non-recourse loans highly protective of the borrower, and sometimes more expensive, but it is a possibility for investors who are looking to add real estate to a retirement portfolio.

The post addresses what investors thinking about real estate in their retirement portfolio will want to know about Self-Directed IRAs before getting started.

"This is a post that tackles the basics," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "With the stock market volatile lately, a lot of people are wondering if there are alternative asset classes that can give them some stability. Real estate is one option. While we don't give specific investment advice, we do like to introduce people to the idea that their investments can be diversified with retirement accounts if they Self-Directed."

