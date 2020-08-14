Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest opens a new credit line at Credit Bank of Moscow 14-Aug-2020 / 10:11 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Metalloinvest opens a new credit line at Credit Bank of Moscow Moscow, Russia - 14 August 2020 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces the opening of a revolving credit line with CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW ("MKB") in the amount of RUB 7 bn. In line with its Debt Management Strategy, the Company has entered into a loan agreement with MKB to open a committed revolving credit line in the amount of RUB 7 bn. The loan has a repayment period within 36 months, the interest rate is floating and linked to the key rate set by the Bank of Russia throughout the term of the credit line. The credit line has been opened to provide a reserve source of liquidity for the Company. # # # # If you have any questions, please contact us: Artem Lavrischev Investor Relations E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 Anton Troshin Public Relations E: pr@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 81928 EQS News ID: 1118129 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2020 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)