The new product, currently the most powerful panel on the market, was showcased at the SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai. Also presented at the fair was a 780 W product from Tongwei and a 660 W module from Trina.The 14th SNEC photovoltaic exhibition and conference held in Shanghai this week set the stage for the presentation of the most powerful solar panels on the global PV market. The Chinese pv magazine team was there and has reviewed of all of them. JA Solar Chinese manufacturer JA Solar unveiled what is thus far the world's biggest and most powerful panel with an 810 W model. Called Jumbo, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...