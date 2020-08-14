Aspo Oyj: Transfer of Aspo Plc treasury shares

Aspo Plc

Transfer of Aspo Plc treasury shares





Aspo Plc has transferred 5,000 treasury shares on the basis of the Restricted Share Plan 2020. The transfer is based on the authorization given by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 4, 2020. The shares have been transferred according to the terms of Restricted Share Plan 2020 without compensation.

After the transfer, Aspo Plc holds a total of 161 650 treasury shares.



Aspo announced the Restricted Share Plan 2020 in a stock exchange release issued on June 18, 2020.



Aki Ojanen

Aki Ojanen, CEO Aspo Plc, +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com





