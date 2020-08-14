Anzeige
Aspo Oyj: Transfer of Aspo Plc treasury shares

Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange Release
August 14, 2020 at 13 p.m.


Transfer of Aspo Plc treasury shares


Aspo Plc has transferred 5,000 treasury shares on the basis of the Restricted Share Plan 2020. The transfer is based on the authorization given by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 4, 2020. The shares have been transferred according to the terms of Restricted Share Plan 2020 without compensation.

After the transfer, Aspo Plc holds a total of 161 650 treasury shares.

Aspo announced the Restricted Share Plan 2020 in a stock exchange release issued on June 18, 2020.

ASPO PLC

Aki Ojanen
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Aki Ojanen, CEO Aspo Plc, +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin and Telko- is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill.

