Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDL LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2020 / 12:15 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 199.5854 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13209219 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN

