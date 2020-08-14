Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Aug-2020 / 12:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.4361 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 93594549 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 82016 EQS News ID: 1118419 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2020 06:16 ET (10:16 GMT)