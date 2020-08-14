CASI PHARMACEUTICALS

CASI reported sales of $2.6m for Evomela in Q220, down slightly from Q1 ($3.4m). The lower revenue was due to logistics disruptions as the company shifted to a new supplier for the drug as well as impacts of COVID-19. Management indicates that the new suppler will substantially improve cost-of-goods. The company is guiding to sales of at least $10m for 2020, but believes that this is a conservative estimate.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...