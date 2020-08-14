In addition to 330 MW of batteries already announced, AGL has unveiled a plan for another 850 MW of grid-scale storage, the bulk of which will be installed alongside its Liddell coal-fired power plant.From pv magazine Australia. AGL has laid out plans for the deployment of around 1.2 GW of utility-scale batteries across multiple locations, including a massive 500 MW battery system at its Liddell coal-fired power plant, the oldest plant in the Australian electricity market scheduled to be closed by April 2023. The energy giant said on Friday it lodged a scoping report with the planning department ...

