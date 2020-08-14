Lyncrest Media: How Alex Machuca Built One of the Fast-Growing Marketing Companies for Mortgage Brokers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / In every industry on the market today, competition is fierce. More so now, with a pandemic affecting the economy and causing several businesses to lose profit. Business owners have resorted to taking advantage of the platforms the internet has given us.

To get one step ahead of their business rivals, they have turned to seek help from experts who can help them generate leads. Among these experts is serial entrepreneur Alex Machuca.

Alex hails from the suburbs of Fair Lawn, New Jersey. At the age of 16, he got his first sales job. His first time touching success was when he worked at GoDaddy. During his time there, he was awarded for his hustle and was ranked #7 in the world in global sales.

When Alex parted ways, he entered the recruiting industry. It wasn't long before he knew that he wanted to run a business of his own. Alex started a staffing company, but not long after, the idea of getting into the event production business attracted his attention. Compared to the industry he entered, the project appealed more to Alex.

A friend approached Alex and told him they were looking for an investor for his company, Tacotopia. They needed someone to invest $250K for 25% equity. If Alex found an investor, he would be given 10% equity as well. Although he found an investor, that person got cold feet and did not end up investing.

Alex recognized that the event production landscape provides unique marketing opportunities for big name brands. In a shrewd business move, Alex managed to pull off a stroke of genius that would propel and ultimately finance the entire operation. Alex cold-called Pepsi and Cholula, convincing them to give him $250K in sponsorship money collectively. He kept the 25% equity for himself and became a partner in the business. Later on he was able to secure investments upwards of $600K for the company.

Alex picked up a lot of steam and cold-called Ryan Harwood, Gary Vayernchuk's partner, and garnered interest for an equity stake. They ran a test with Alex, but the concept did not work. With the pandemic striking, the business ultimately failed. Despite another fail, Alex did not give up. He started investing in digital marketing courses and used his ability to network and gain knowledge about the industry. He learned from experts like Jeremy Haynes, Zack Barotta, Brandon Packer, and Rob Bailey.

Most people would be intimidated speaking to world class entrepreneurs. Alex just looks at it as an opportunity to learn. This mentality over time has built him an impressive rolodex. It is not out of the ordinary for Alex to receive a text message from Audie Attar, one of the most prolific sports agents in the world who represents superstars like Connor Mcgregor and Manny Pacquiao. Connecting with other like minded entrepreneurs like Josh Snow, Casey Adams, and Dr. George Pratt is what has propelled him into his new and most successful venture.

Through the ashes of Tacotopia, Alex would end up creating Lyncrest Media, one of the fastest scaling mortgage marketing companies on the West Coast. This journey began at the beginning of the Covid 19 Pandemic. Alex spent several thousand dollars on digital marketing courses and locked himself in his room for months learning the ins and outs of the business. Fast Forward to today, Lyncrest is now at the forefront of automation and follow-up sequences. The company has amassed a long list of happy clients who are beginning to see as high as a 500% ROI.

Unlike other companies that provide their clients with leads, Lyncrest goes the extra mile and actively books the mortgage broker appointments. Their lead generation services are paired with follow-up services to help brokers lead into serious conversations.

Most mortgage brokers are surprised to find a 30 appointment guarantee but often double their volume working with Lyncrest. The company follows up with their leads 20 times over 90 days, and one hundred leads are the equivalent of 6,000 phone calls for the brokers.

This unique value proposition is becoming the new standard for lead generation everywhere. While other companies have tried to implement these systems, none have been as successful as Lyncrest Media.

To know more, visit their website or check them out on Instagram. To connect with Alex Machuca, you may also send an email to alex@lyncrestmedia.com.

