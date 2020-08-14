Anzeige
Freitag, 14.08.2020
WKN: 901629 ISIN: US3030751057 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2020 | 15:05
FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet Declares Dividend

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 17, 2020, to holders of FactSet's common stock at the close of business on August 31, 2020.

About FactSet

FactSet. Learn more at www.factset.comand follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet
Media & Investor Relations Contact:
Rima Hyder
+1 857.265.7523
rima.hyder@factset.com

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
