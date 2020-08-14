FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet Declares Dividend

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 17, 2020, to holders of FactSet's common stock at the close of business on August 31, 2020.



