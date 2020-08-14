XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces OTCQB Venture Market Listing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY / OTCQB:XPHYF / FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company"), a next generation bioscience company, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB Venture") under the stock symbol "XPHYF".

The OTCQB Venture is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quote and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XPHYF/overview.

XPhyto is also pleased to announce that its common shares are eligible for electronic settlement and transfer in the United States by The Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

XPhyto's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "XPHY" as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "4XT".

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto is a diversified bioscience company with strategic assets and investments in the field of next generation drug delivery and rapid pathogen screening systems, as well as medical cannabis opportunities focused on European markets. Through its 100% owned subsidiaries and exclusive collaboration agreements, XPhyto is pursuing clinical programs for the transdermal and dissolvable oral delivery of conventional and cannabis based narcotics for neurological applications, as well as rapid dissolvable oral biosensor and lateral flow assay-based screening tests for dental health applications and high-risk pandemic threats such as SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19), H1N1 (swine flu) and H5N1 (avian flu). XPhyto has two exclusive cannabis collaborations with the Technical University of Munich, and two exclusive 5-year engagements with the University of Alberta, Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences for cannabis extraction, isolation, formulation, and analytical testing.

Forward looking statements

This news release includes statements containing forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "develop", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "propose" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and in this release include the statement regarding the Company's goal of building a successful diagnostic, drug delivery, and medical cannabis company. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may not succeed in developing a commercial product; that the sale of products may not be a viable business; that the Company may be unable to scale its business; product liability risks; product regulatory risk; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; currency risks; competition; international risks; and other risks beyond the Company's control. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

