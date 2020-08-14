CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc Reports Third Quarter Results, Advances Partnership Activities

Cipherloc Reports Third Quarter Results, Advances Partnership Activities

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) (the "Company"), a developer of advanced encryption technology, announced financial and corporate results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"We continued to advance our strategic plan in the second quarter through an almost 47% reduction of operating expenses and development of our partnership initiatives," said Ryan Polk, Chief Financial Officer. "We anticipate further reductions in operating expenses during the September quarter of 2020, providing adequate financial resources for our revenue development efforts over the next twelve months."

Milton Mattox, the Chief Operating Officer, added, "We continue to make exciting progress with multiple technology partnerships and potential sales relationships through engineering and testing of our polymorphic encryption capabilities in a number applications. For example, we recently announced our progress with Arnouse Digital Devices, Corp (ADDC) pairing Cipherloc's data-in-motion encryption with ADDC's BioDigitalPC line of products in order to offload encryption processing and improve network performance. We are engaged in a number of additional projects, which we look forward to announcing as we achieve specific milestones."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, were $8,750 as compared to $27,850 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Revenue reflects Cipherloc's status as a development stage data security solutions company. The Company is currently engaged in efforts intended to generate future revenue growth.

General and administrative expenses were $833,260 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $947,309 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. General and Administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 included approximately $295,000 in severance and other restructuring costs. Selling and marketing expenses were $107,842 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $728,270 for the prior year quarter. Research and developments costs were $206,613 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $478,108 for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Total operating expenses declined 46.8 percent year-over-year, with additional reduction expected in the third quarter as part of Cipherloc's previously announced restructuring program. Cipherloc expects that its cash position will be sufficient to fund future operations for at least the next 12 months.

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation provides advanced technology and expertise to secure your data and safeguard your privacy with the speed you need today and the agility you'll need tomorrow. Our patented polymorphic encryption technology provides a layer of security that is stronger, adaptable, and scalable across a variety of applications and systems. Learn more at www.quantanova.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set forth in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Cipherloc Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates, Investor Relations

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

CIPHERLOC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2020 September 30,

2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 2,227,830 $ 7,839,472 Prepaid expenses 26,578 121,371 Total current assets 3,525,177 7,760,843 Other assets 100,000 7,566 Operating lease ROU asset 321,502 - Fixed assets, net 31,132 40,182 Total assets $ 2,707,042 $ 8,008,591 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 676,785 $ 650,681 Accrued compensation 40,000 142,293 Operating lease liability 116,943 - Paycheck Protection Program loan 365,430 - Deferred revenue 24,167 28,400 Total current liabilities 1,223,325 821,374 Operating lease liability - long-term portion 637,706 - Total liabilities 1,861,031 821,374 Commitments and contingencies Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 10,000 10,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 681,000,000 shares authorized; 40,642,953 and 40,792,510 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively 407,925 407,925 Treasury stock, at cost 149,557 shares (150,000 ) - Additional paid-in capital 68,368,697 68,225,828 Accumulated deficit (67,790,612 ) (61,456,536 ) Total stockholders' equity 846,010 7,187,217 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,707,042 $ 8,008,591

CIPHERLOC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 8,750 $ 27,850 $ 39,233 $ 27,850 Cost of revenues - - - - Gross profit 8,750 27,850 39,233 27,850 Operating expenses General and administrative 833,260 947,309 4,114,084 1,986,090 Selling and marketing 107,842 728,270 695,245 1,377,045 Research and development 205,613 478,108 1,544,205 1,303,680 Total operating expenses 1,146,715 2,153,687 6,353,534 4,666,815 Operating loss (1,137,965 ) (2,125,837 ) (6,314,301 ) (4,638,965 ) Other income (expense) Loss on disposal of asset (19,778 ) - (19,778 ) - Interest income - 2,610 - 5,938 Net loss $ (1,157,743 ) $ (2,123,227 ) $ (6,334,079 ) $ (4,633,207 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 40,642,953 40,792,510 40,740,105 40,792,510

