On request of QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, company registration number 556965-83556658-019661, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on First North Growth Market with effect from August 21, 2020. The company has 53,658,594 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: QUIA -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 53,658,594 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0001384850 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 200627 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556658-0196 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Equity rights Short name: QUIA TO4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum 5,365,859 number of warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 subscription option entitles the holder to subscription of 1 new share Subscription price: 70% of the volume weighted average price for the share during the 10 business day period that ends 1 business day before the first day of the subscription period. The subscription price shall however not be less than 1,00 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscriptio 20 January 2021 - 17 February 2021 n period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 15 February 2021 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014429239 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book 200628 ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North STO/8 segment: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size MiFID II tick size table table: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading SEK currency: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------------- 5500 Basic Materials --------------------- 5520 Chemicals --------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.