Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.: PLAN Provides Shareholder Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PLAN) ("PLAN" or "Progressive Planet"), an emerging leader in the commercialization of natural pozzolans to reduce the carbon footprint of cement production, is pleased to provide a shareholder update.

Research Partnership with University of Alberta

Throughout the world, fly ash is generated as a by-product of burning coal for electricity generation. Fly ash is used as a supplementary cementing material in blended cement mixes. The supply of fly ash is directly related to the amount of coal which is combusted in power plants which in many parts of Canada, and the world, are scheduled for decommissioning or are already being decommissioned.

In December 2019, PLAN announced a strategic relationship with the University of Alberta to conduct work with respect to improving the slump of the natural pozzolan from its Z-1 Quarry so that it possesses similar rheology to commercially available fly ash.

We have now received the final report from the University of Alberta. The report was originally anticipated in May 2020 but was delayed due to restricted access to University of Alberta's research facilities due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The research was focused on improving the rheology of concrete which substituted 20% of Portland Cement with 20% of our proprietary blend of Z-1 Zeolite and pulverized post-consumer glass. The target compressive strength was 30 MPA.

The original testing intended to test both the rheology and the compressive strength of our proprietary blend after 28 days of curing and 56 days of curing.

Final rheology results of the Z-1/pulverized glass blend were superior to the rheology of the fly ash blend.

The 56 day compressive strength tests were unable to be completed due to the restricted access. The second set of cylinders were crushed at 98 days once access was restored. The cylinders had a range of compressive strength from 37 to 41 MPA.

"We were pleased that we were able to exceed the rheology of the benchmark fly ash blend and extremely pleased to see the compressive strength significantly higher than 30 MPA at 98 days. Pozzolanic concrete is known to continue gaining strength over time as it cures and these tests confirmed our belief that we have an excellent product to bring to market once final CSA and ASTM protocol testing is completed," stated Steve Harpur, CEO.

The CSA and ASTM tests which we expect to complete over the next nine months include the following:

Compressive strength (CSA A3004-E1),

Alkali-silica reaction (CSA A23.3-28A),

Sulphate resistance (CSA A3004-C8),

Air void (ASTM C462), and,

Freeze thaw resistance (ASTM C666, as referenced in CSA A3004-E1).

Comminution Toll Processing

PLAN has now completed the design and construction of its comminution plant. The plant was built to enable easy disassembly and has functional capability to size reduce rocks from six inches down to 5 microns.

The new plant is expected to deliver its rock powder order next week to a customer in Alberta. The customer owned the product and delivered it for processing. As a result, PLAN has no inventory carrying costs for this third party comminution order.

In addition, our first delivery of rock dust made from our own inventory of glacial moraine will be delivered to a customer in BC next week.

PLAN intends to use this same equipment to produce its proprietary blend of Z-1 Zeolite and pulverized post-consumer glass after it completes final testing of this product.

Resignation of COO

We wish to announce that our COO, Mike Wypych, has resigned his part-time position with PLAN to accept a full-time position as a Mining Engineer. We wish Mike the best in his new position and are grateful for the valuable contribution he made during his time at PLAN.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

