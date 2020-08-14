Technavio has been monitoring the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market and it is poised to grow by USD 22.82 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 9%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson Johnson, Merck Co. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and UCB SA are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

Asia

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson Johnson, Merck Co. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and UCB SA are some of the major market participants. The increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market is segmented as below:

Drug Class Anti-inflammatory and Immunosuppressors Acid Neutralizers Other Therapeutics

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW



Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market size

Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market trends

Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market analysis

This study identifies a strong product pipeline as one of the prime reasons driving the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market growth during the next few years.

Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson Johnson, Merck Co. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and UCB SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gastrointestinal Diseases Therapeutics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gastrointestinal diseases therapeutics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Drug class

Market segments

Comparison by Drug class

Anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Acid neutralizers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other therapeutics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Drug class

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson Johnson

Merck Co. Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

UCB SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

