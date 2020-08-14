Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 14 August 2020, it published its Half-Year Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
The Half-Year Financial Report includes interim condensed consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IAS 34 and the U.K. Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook), an interim management report, a statement of the persons responsible for the Half-Year Financial Report, and a statutory auditors' review report.
A copy of the Half-Year Financial Report can be found on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com) and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
