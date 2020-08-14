Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 14 August 2020, it published its Half-Year Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

The Half-Year Financial Report includes interim condensed consolidated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IAS 34 and the U.K. Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook), an interim management report, a statement of the persons responsible for the Half-Year Financial Report, and a statutory auditors' review report.

A copy of the Half-Year Financial Report can be found on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com) and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200814005353/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Matt Seinsheimer

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: Matt Seinsheimer

Phillip Lindsay

Director Investor Relations (Europe)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3429 3929

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media relations

Christophe Bélorgeot

Senior Vice President Corporate Engagement

Tel: +33 1 47 78 39 92

Email: Christophe Belorgeot

Brooke Robertson

Public Relations Director

Tel: +1 281 591 4108

Email: Brooke Robertson