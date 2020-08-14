Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ("Freeline"), a clinical-stage gene therapy company, to act as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") programme.

Freeline's American Depositary Shares ("ADS") trade on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "FRLN". Each ADS represents one ordinary share of the company.

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: "We look forward to supporting Freeline's ADR programme and expanding the company's investor outreach through the expertise of our Investor Relations Advisory team and the breadth of our global equity distribution network."

For more information on Citi's Depositary Receipt Services, visit www.citi.com/dr.

About Freeline

Freeline is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. Its vision is to create better lives for people suffering from chronic, systemic diseases using the potential of gene therapy as a one-time treatment to provide a potential functional cure. Freeline is headquartered in the UK and has operations in Germany and the US.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

