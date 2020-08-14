Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
Keystone Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY
Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 14 August 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 10,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 258.5p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 4,872,539 ordinary shares held in treasury and 62,721,456 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 67,593,995.
Paul Griggs
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
