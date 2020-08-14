Technavio has been monitoring the fecal occult testing market and it is poised to grow by USD 75.15 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of over 4%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Rising geriatric population is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Abbott Laboratories, Biohit Oyj, bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corp., Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Epigenomics AG, Exact Sciences Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

North America

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 4.10%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Biohit Oyj, bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corp., Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Epigenomics AG, Exact Sciences Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG are some of the major market participants. The rising geriatric population will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Fecal Occult Testing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Fecal Occult Testing Market is segmented as below:

End-user Hospitals Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Fecal Occult Testing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fecal occult testing market report covers the following areas:

Fecal Occult Testing Market size

Fecal Occult Testing Market trends

Fecal Occult Testing Market analysis

This study identifies an increasing number of government initiatives for CRC screening tests as one of the prime reasons driving the fecal occult testing market growth during the next few years.

Fecal Occult Testing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the fecal occult testing market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Biohit Oyj, bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corp., Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Epigenomics AG, Exact Sciences Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidel Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fecal occult testing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Fecal Occult Testing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist fecal occult testing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fecal occult testing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fecal occult testing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fecal occult testing market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospitals Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Physicians' office laboratories Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Clinical diagnostic laboratories Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Biohit Oyj

bioMérieux SA

Danaher Corp.

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd.

Epigenomics AG

Exact Sciences Corp.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Quidel Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

