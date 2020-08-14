ParkerVision, Inc.: ParkerVision Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) ("ParkerVision"), a developer and marketer of technologies and products for wireless applications, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Summary and Recent Developments

The temporary COVID-19 stay was lifted in the U.S. district court case against Qualcomm and HTC in Orlando, Florida. Trial commencement date rescheduled from December 2020 to May 2021

Markman hearing is scheduled for January 2021 in the infringement action against Intel Corporation in Texas.

A second infringement action was filed against Intel Corporation in Texas that includes patent claims related to the Company's transmit technology.

Jeffrey Parker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Although COVID-19 resulted in some delays in our patent infringement actions, we are pleased that the temporary stay in Orlando has been lifted so that we can continue to prepare our case for trial. We remain enthusiastic based on the strong merits of our case."

Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.6 million, or $0.08 per common share, compared to a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.05 per common share for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net loss year-over-year is largely due to noncash expense related to changes in the estimated fair value of secured and unsecured payment obligations.

Net loss for the first half of 2020 was $11.5 million, or $0.27 per common share, compared to $3.7 million, or $0.12 per common share in 2019. Much of the net loss in 2020 is attributable to noncash items including $3.4 million related to the increase in estimated fair value of secured and unsecured contingent payment obligations and $2.2 million recognized upon modification of existing equity-related agreements. $3.0 million of the net loss for the first half of 2020 is comprised of litigation fees and expenses primarily due to the cost of expert reports and fact discovery activities in the Jacksonville, Florida patent infringement case against Qualcomm and Apple, representing an increase of approximately $1.5 million over litigation fees and expenses for the same period in 2019.

We used cash for operations of approximately $3.0 million in 2020 compared to $2.6 million in 2019, and we repaid $1.2 million in debt in 2020 compared to $0.8 million in 2019.

We funded much of our operations in 2020 with proceeds from the issuance of common stock, including stock with accompanying contingent payment rights to an allocated portion of net proceeds that we receive from future patent-related actions.

(TABLES FOLLOW)

ParkerVision, Inc.

Balance Sheet Highlights

(unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 543 $ 57 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 594 622 Intangible assets, net 2,447 2,878 Other noncurrent assets, net 88 369 Total assets 3,672 3,926 Current liabilities 5,706 6,138 Contingent payment obligations 32,207 26,651 Convertible notes 2,979 2,733 Other long-term liabilities 1,114 1,501 Shareholders' deficit (38,334 ) (33,097 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity $ 3,672 $ 3,926

ParkerVision, Inc.

Summary Results of Operations

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross margin $ - $ - $ - $ - Research and development expenses - - - 334 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,328 1,851 7,823 4,007 Total operating expenses 2,328 1,851 7,823 4,341 Interest expense (115 ) (76 ) (301 ) (138 ) Change in fair value of contingent payment obligations (1,142 ) 365 (3,382 ) 823 Total interest and other (1,257 ) 289 (3,683 ) 685 Net loss $ (3,585 ) $ (1,562 ) $ (11,506 ) $ (3,656 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 45,393 30,888 41,861 30,042

ParkerVision, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2020 2019 Net cash used in operating activities $ (2,976 ) $ (2,550 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3 ) 6 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,465 1,080 Net increase (decrease) in cash & cash equivalents 486 (1,464 ) Cash & cash equivalents - beginning of period 57 1,527 Cash & cash equivalents - end of period $ 543 $ 63

