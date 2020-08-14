eM Client Version 8.0 Unveiled for Simple and Secure Communication

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / eM Client is pleased to announce their latest major software release, which offers many new business functions: the completely redesigned eM Client version 8.0 Pro provides easy-to-set-up message encryption, full support for local as well as server-side notes, improved tag support and extended search and filter functions for email attachments, among other things. These features make daily communication easier, especially for business customers. eM Client version 8.0 Pro is available immediately and a license costs US $49.95 and CAD $74.95.

eM Client 8.0 new functions at a glance:

Attach files directly from cloud services: users can save storage space on their mail server and send particularly large attachments directly via cloud storage services such as Dropbox, OneDrive or Google Drive. The limit is the available storage space of the cloud service.

Message encryption: providing an eM Keybook simplifies encrypted communication. This new feature is available only on eM Client and greatly benefits small- and medium-sized companies. It enables users to easily exchange public keys as well as send encrypted messages to any eM Keybook users.

Full support for local and server-side notes: whether users want to take a quick note or use their notes as a reminder, they can synchronize them across all their devices.

'All Attachments View' feature: users can manage the attachments of all their accounts in a single location. There they can be saved, forwarded or deleted as needed. Full text search within attached documents is also available.

The 'Watch for Replies' feature: with this function, replies to important emails can be tracked.

Snooze emails: snooze incoming messages and control your communication flow to enforce an Inbox Zero policy.

Optimized calendar appointments: an elegantly re-designed calendar display offers significantly more information for each appointment.

IMAP and Exchange/Office365 server search: eM Client searches directly on the server for messages (if supported by the server), so users get more detailed results faster.

Support for multiple instances of eM Client at once: feature allows you to run two or more eM Client instances simultaneously in separate windows.

"eM Client 8 offers exactly what many users need: ease of use when working in different email accounts, seamless synchronization of data between services and intuitive sending and receiving of encrypted messages. eM Client is a true Outlook alternative," says Michal Bürger, CEO and co-founder of eM Client. "Particularly in terms of message encryption and user-friendliness, our new version addresses the individual needs of our users and business customers even better."

eM Client - the Outlook Alternative

eM Client is a powerful business email solution and productivity tool for end users but also for companies of any size. It combines email, contacts, calendar, tasks, notes and chat in a single solution. With its easy-to-use interface, the application is a competitive alternative to the Outlook email client. Businesses will find especially helpful the easy deployment, centralized management of desktop clients, unified inboxes, easy email encryption, advanced calendaring, and professional online support. eM Client supports all major services including Gmail, Exchange, iCloud, or Outlook.com.

More than 1.5 million people already use eM Client, including companies such as Toyota, McDonald's and Avis.

Price and availability

Download eM Client 8.0 immediately - a Pro license costs US $49.95 and CAD $74.95. You can also opt for a Free version with limited functionality. Learn more about the new features of eM Client 8 at emclient.com/emclient8.

About eM Client

eM Client was founded in 2006 with the clear objective to develop a complex email program with a modern and simple user interface. The desktop app supports all major email providers, offers many different features like calendar and tasks, contacts, notes and chat, and is intuitive and easy to use. More than 1.5 million people and companies already rely on eM Client to manage their email.

