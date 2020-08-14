Sphinx Resources Ltd.: Sphinx Grants Stock Options

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2020 / Sphinx Resources Ltd. ("Sphinx" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:SFX) is pleased to announce that 175,000 stock options (the "Options") have been granted to a director. These Options have an exercise price of $0.10 per share and are exercisable during a 10-year period. All Options will vest in three (3) equal tranches. These Options have been granted in accordance with Sphinx's stock option plan.

Sphinx is a mineral exploration company that focuses its activities in southwestern Quebec in search of deposits of precious metals (palladium, platinum, gold and silver) and base metals (zinc, copper, lead). Sphinx is particularly active in the MRC Pontiac where its President and Chief Executive Officer resides. It has a strong local shareholding that contributes towards social acceptability.

