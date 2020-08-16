AURES TECHNOLOGIES: HALF YEARLY REPORT ON LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Half-yearly report on the liquidity agreement

with brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont

The liquidity agreement between AURES Technologies and brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont concerned the following amounts at 28 June 2019:

-Number of shares: 3,255

-Cash balance of the liquidity account: €39,914.61

Over the first six months of 2019, the total amounts traded were:

BUY 25,744 shares €767,336.96 919 trades SELL 25,340 shares €757,387.84 860 trades

In the half-yearly report drawn up on 31 December 2018, the liquidity agreement concerned the following amounts:

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: €49,863.73

- Number of shares: 2,851

The following amounts were made available when the liquidity agreement was first arranged:

-Number of shares: 731

-Cash balance of the liquidity account: €69,950.38

ISIN: FR 0013183589

Financial information: Sabine De Vuyst

www.aures.com

