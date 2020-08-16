Anzeige
Sonntag, 16.08.2020
US-Goldaktie mit SENSATION: Übernahme perfekt und Spitzen-Manager von Barrick
WKN: A2AM9S ISIN: FR0013183589 Ticker-Symbol: A5R 
Stuttgart
14.08.20
16:38 Uhr
13,450 Euro
-0,150
-1,10 %
Actusnews Wire
16.08.2020 | 08:12
AURES TECHNOLOGIES: HALF YEARLY REPORT ON LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Half-yearly report on the liquidity agreement
with brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont

The liquidity agreement between AURES Technologies and brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont concerned the following amounts at 28 June 2019:

-Number of shares: 3,255

-Cash balance of the liquidity account: €39,914.61

Over the first six months of 2019, the total amounts traded were:

BUY25,744 shares €767,336.96919 trades
SELL25,340 shares €757,387.84860 trades

In the half-yearly report drawn up on 31 December 2018, the liquidity agreement concerned the following amounts:

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: €49,863.73

- Number of shares: 2,851

The following amounts were made available when the liquidity agreement was first arranged:

-Number of shares: 731

-Cash balance of the liquidity account: €69,950.38

ISIN: FR 0013183589

Financial information: Sabine De Vuyst

www.aures.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yZ1tacZnZWmYmm5taMhlm5KWmZdhkpKaaGKbx2NwlZnHnZ1kxZtqZ5fIZm9lnGhm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64730-20200128-bilan-semestriel-contrat-de-liquidite-s1-2019_uk.pdf

