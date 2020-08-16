AURES TECHNOLOGIES: HALF YEARLY REPORT ON LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Half-yearly report on the liquidity agreement
with brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont
The liquidity agreement between AURES Technologies and brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont concerned the following amounts at 28 June 2019:
-Number of shares: 3,255
-Cash balance of the liquidity account: €39,914.61
Over the first six months of 2019, the total amounts traded were:
|BUY
|25,744 shares
|€767,336.96
|919 trades
|SELL
|25,340 shares
|€757,387.84
|860 trades
In the half-yearly report drawn up on 31 December 2018, the liquidity agreement concerned the following amounts:
- Cash balance of the liquidity account: €49,863.73
- Number of shares: 2,851
The following amounts were made available when the liquidity agreement was first arranged:
-Number of shares: 731
-Cash balance of the liquidity account: €69,950.38
ISIN: FR 0013183589
Financial information: Sabine De Vuyst
www.aures.com
