Now launched: Mintel Reports Thailand featuring updated COVID-19 research

BANGKOK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintel Reports Thailand, a consumer reports offering by Mintel, are now available with a dedicated section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on consumer markets. Built on Mintel's legacy of expertise in consumer markets, industry trends, and product innovation, Mintel Reports Thailand offers exclusive knowledge and actionable insights into Thailand's consumer market and delivers insights across the food and drink, beauty and personal care, and lifestyle markets throughout the five diverse regions of Thailand.

Backed by a rigorous and meticulous methodology, each report features key research findings, trend observations, expert recommendations, COVID-19 impact and actionable insights from Mintel's team of local Thai analysts.

Pimwadee Aguilar, Associate Director, Food and Drink, Mintel Reports Thailand, said:

"Mintel Reports Thailand gives companies and brands a unique, concise, and incisive perspective of key consumer industries and trends. Following the advent of the COVID-19, each consumer report from April 2020 onwards includes a dedicated COVID-19 section, highlighting the threats and opportunities the outbreak presents and the impact on key consumer groups. The analysis also includes easy-to-understand red-yellow-green colour coding for the short-medium-long term impact on the broader category and the market.

"For each report, clients can drill into our consumer data to discover regional and socioeconomic differences. Mintel's expert analysts share their unique perspective and expertise on Thailand's key consumer markets by examining the shifts in consumer behaviour and product innovation on a global and local scale."

Matthew Nelson, General Manager of Mintel Asia Pacific, said:

"Consumers are reacting and adapting differently, now more than ever, the right data and insights are vital. At this time of the pandemic, evidenced-based decision making is vital and Mintel is here to be your compass during and after the crisis. Mintel offers a unique mix of consumer insights, category experts, market data, and innovation tracking. We have a 48-year heritage, which means we are able to look back to previous recessions in multiple markets, and use this to help understand how consumers behave in tough times - and whether those behaviours will hold true in the coming economic slowdown. With the winning combination of local and global consumer knowledge, our reports will help manufacturers, companies, and brands to identify whitespaces, future opportunities, and help make better business decisions faster."

