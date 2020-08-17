UK Mortgages Ltd - Statement re M&G Investment Management Ltd

THE INFORMATION IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A TAKEOVER OFFER OR AN OFFER OF SECURITIES.

17 August 2020

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Statement regarding M&G Investment Management Ltd

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (the "Company" or "UKML") notes the announcement on Friday, August 14 by M&G Investment Management Ltd ("MAGIM"), stating that, in accordance with Rule 2.8 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code"), it does not intend to make an offer for the Company. Accordingly, MAGIM is now subject to the restrictions under Rule 2.8 of the Code.

The Board continues to believe that MAGIM's proposals undervalued the Company and its future prospects. As the Company is no longer in an offer period under the Code, the Board will commence a review of future strategy as announced on 7 August 2020.

The Chairman, Chris Waldron comments:

"While the offer period has now ended the Board is very aware of the feedback from shareholders received through the period. The Board is committed to ensuring that the review of future strategy provides shareholders with a strategy that delivers a clear pathway to enhanced liquidity as well as a narrowing and removal of the discount at which the shares trade versus the NAV."

Enquiries:

UK Mortgages Limited

Christopher Waldron (Chairman) 020 7260 1000

Numis Securities Limited, Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Hugh Jonathan 020 7260 1000

Nathan Brown

Stuart Ord

Garfield Advisory, Public Relations Adviser

Andrew Garfield 079 7498 2337

Jason Nisse 077 6968 8618



Further information

This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or sell or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in, into or from certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

Numis Securities Limited ("Numis"), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively for UK Mortgages Limited and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than UK Mortgages Limited for providing the protections afforded to clients of Numis, nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein.

Forward looking statements

This announcement, oral statements and other information published by UK Mortgages Limited may contain statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of UK Mortgages Limited about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "is subject to", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Although UK Mortgages Limited believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, UK Mortgages Limited can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in the light of such factors. Neither UK Mortgages Limited, nor any of its associates or directors, officers or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this announcement will actually occur. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Other than in accordance with its legal or regulatory obligations (including under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA), UK Mortgages Limited is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Publication on website and availability of hard copies

A copy of this announcement and the documents required to be published by Rule 26 of the Code will be made available on UK Mortgages Limited's website at www.twentyfouram.com/funds/uk-mortgages-fund/ by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the business day following the date of this announcement. For the avoidance of doubt, the contents of the website are not incorporated into and do not form part of this announcement.

In accordance with Rule 30.3 of the Code, a person so entitled may request a hard copy of this Announcement, free of charge, by contacting Numis on +44 (0) 20 7260 1000. For persons who receive a copy of this Announcement in electronic form or via a website notification, a hard copy of this Announcement will not be sent unless so requested. In accordance with Rule 30.3 of the Code, a person so entitled may also request that all future documents, announcements and information be sent to them in relation to the Acquisition should be in hard copy form.

MAR

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by UKML to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.