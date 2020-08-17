Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: POX-2 autoclave installation 17-Aug-2020 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 17 August 2020 *Polymetal International plc* POX-2 autoclave installation Polymetal is pleased to announce that the autoclave vessel has been installed at the POX-2 construction site on schedule. "The installation of the autoclave vessel is a crucial project milestone. We accomplished it on time despite the COVID-related restrictions and complex logistics. It marks our consistent progress towards start-up in Q3 2023", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal. The autoclave was assembled by COEK ENGINEERING in Belgium. It has the length of 50 m, diameter of 6 m, weighs 1,100 tons and is the largest in the gold industry globally. The vessel is made of steel and has a titanium lining. It will operate at the temperature of up to 240 ?? and pressure of 45 bar, which is the most effective regime for treating double-refractory concentrates. The shipment of the autoclave has taken 55 days and 25 thousand km. It departed from the port of Antwerp, Belgium, in late May and sailed to the Russian port of De Kastri in the Tatar Straights. There it was reloaded to a river barge and shipped to the city of Amursk. It was then transported to the POX-2 construction site by a multi-axle trailer truck. The total cost of the equipment and logistics amounted to approximately US$ 27 million. The latest pictures of the installed autoclave are available on our website at the link https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/gallery/ [1]. About Polymetal Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield. Enquiries *Media* *Investor Relations* FTI +44 20 3727 Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Consulting 1000 Evgeny +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Leonid Fink Monakhov Viktor Timofey Pomichal Kulakov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Kirill Kuznetsov *Joint Corporate Brokers* Morgan +44 20 7425 RBC Europe +44 20 7653 4000 Stanley & Co. 8000 Limited International plc Marcus Jackson Andrew Foster Jamil Miah Richard Brown Panmure Gordon James Stearns +44 20 7886 2500 Forward-looking statements This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: POLY Sequence No.: 82214 EQS News ID: 1119221 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=70918ab4cca7f6e844dca068aad8cd48&application_id=1119221&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)