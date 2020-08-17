Sensako is a leading South African R&D seeds company with a strong wheat market position

Acquisition will accelerate Syngenta Seeds' entry into South African seeds market

Allows Syngenta Seeds to accelerate introduction of Viptera trait technology to address fall armyworm challenge and its devastating impact on South African growers

Syngenta Seeds announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Sensako, a South African seed company specializing in cereals.

Sensako is a leading R&D seeds company with roots going back to 1958. It has a strong wheat market position in South Africa with additional sales in Namibia, Zambia and Lesotho. The acquisition will lay the foundation for growth and help accelerate Syngenta Seeds' entry into the South African seeds market in wheat, corn and sunflower.

"We're excited to connect Sensako's talented team with our growing global seeds business," said Jeff Rowe, President Syngenta Seeds. "This strategic investment opens the door for us to bring more choice, innovation and technology to help growers thrive in the region. Most importantly, we'll have the opportunity to bring our leading Viptera trait technology to growers to address the permanent, rapidly spreading threat of Fall Armyworm in South Africa."

Sensako is currently a distributor for Syngenta's sunflower seeds. Syngenta Seeds also sells vegetable seeds in South Africa, and Syngenta Crop Protection is a major player in that market.

"Thanks to the strong Sensako brand, Syngenta Seeds is able to enter the wheat market in South Africa as a market leader," said Gaël Hili, Regional Director for Europe, Africa and Middle East (EAME) Seeds. "With our leading global germplasm pool, and Sensako's existing breeding programs and experienced R&D leadership in Africa, we also have a significant growth opportunity in core crops corn, sunflower and soy."

Patrick Graham, Commercial Director for Sensako added: "Since assuming ownership over Sensako in 2008, our core focus has been on benefiting grain producers and processors with our proven genetics and solid research platforms. In Syngenta, I am sure that we have a partner with similar values. Syngenta's extensive experience, technology and knowhow in the seed arena together with the platform and assets that Sensako offers will be of tremendous value and benefit to South African agriculture."

Dr. Francois Koekemoer, Director Research Development for Sensako expressed: "I am very excited and looking forward to be actively involved in incorporating the technology and access to germplasm sources into South African backgrounds which Syngenta has to offer. This combined effort will provide tremendous value to the Southern African producers."

For more information on Syngenta's Seeds business, please visit https://www.syngenta.com/seeds. For more information on Sensako, please visit https://www.sensako.co.za/.

