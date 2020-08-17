Aspo Oyj: Heli Arantola appointed Managing Director of Leipurin Plc and a member of the Group Executive Committee of Aspo Group

Aspo Plc

Stock Exchange Release

August 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Heli Arantola appointed Managing Director of Leipurin Plc and a member of the Group Executive Committee of Aspo Group

Leipurin's Managing Director Mikko Laavainen has resigned and will leave the company. Leipurin is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aspo Plc. Leipurin's Board of Directors has appointed Heli Arantola, Doctor (Econ. Sc.), as Leipurin's new Managing Director and she will start immediately in her new position.

Heli Arantola has previously held numerous leadership positions in Fazer Group, such as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Renewal and the Managing Director of Fazer Mills Business Unit, and she has been heading HKScan's product portfolio and R&D in Northern Europe. Arantola has also vast experience in Board work from several companies.

"We warmly welcome Heli Arantola as Leipurin's new Managing Director and a member of the Group Executive Committee of Aspo Group. Heli has been a member of Leipurin's Board of Directors since 2019, and her suitability to lead Leipurin has already been established during this time. As a leader, she is an innovator and has demonstrated a strong strategic vision as well as ability to execute. We believe that Heli is an excellent choice for Leipurin's Managing Director in the rapidly changing and evolving food and bakery industry," said Aki Ojanen, Chairman of the Board of Leipurin.

"I am looking forward to starting in my new role leading the international team of Leipurin. Our goal is to strengthen and renew Leipurin's business during a time when consumer behavior, distribution structures and responsibility targets are significantly changing," said Heli Arantola.

Mikko Laavainen was appointed Managing Director of Leipurin in 2016. He oversaw Leipurin's business in a challenging and ever-changing market.

"During Mikko Laavainen's time as the Managing Director, Leipurin has undergone a significant transformation by focusing its operations on new business areas such as the foodservice segment and divesting, among other things, its raw material operations serving the meat industry. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mikko for his contribution to the company and wish him luck in his future endeavors," said Aki Ojanen, Chairman of the Board of Leipurin.



ASPO Plc

Aki Ojanen

CEO

Further information:

Aki Ojanen, CEO of Aspo Group and Chairman of the Board of Leipurin,

+358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com





DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.com





Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin and Telko- is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill.