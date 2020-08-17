Select Car Leasing & ODO agree Fleet Management Partnership

Select Car Leasing partner with ODO to offer fleet management services to their customers

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Car Leasing, the UK's largest car leasing broker, has agreed a major partnership with fleet management service ODO. The partnership represents a landmark strengthening of Select's fleet offering and aims to satisfy growing demand and maintain continued business growth plans.

The partnership provides Select with the ability to offer an end-to-end fleet management service to complement its already well-established broker business.

ODO is part of Drive Software Solutions, a leading provider of fleet management technology for the leasing broker and dealer sectors. ODO offer a modern fleet management solution which will help transfer Select's market leading service to the fleet management sector.

Following an extensive in-house testing period, the Select team were impressed with ODO's ease of use and functional capabilities as well as the level of service provided by the ODO team.

ODO's intuitive fleet management platform delivers three key benefits to Select Car Leasing customers, namely:

Peace of mind … ODO enables vehicles and drivers to remain compliant whilst also making it easy to deliver on duty of care responsibilities (including things such as driver health / driver safety) and giving confidence that any fraudulent activity is identified

through functionality that prevents end of lease surprises and reduces fuel and maintenance costs Time saving driver app.. that empowers users to self-serve and manage vehicles efficiently, with proactive prompts to identify and prioritise issues, key tasks and reporting

Commenting on the partnership, Select Car Leasing General Manager Graham Conway said: "Expanding our proposition to include full fleet management services is mission critical to our future growth and to satisfy our evolving customer needs."

"We needed a partner and a platform that we could trust to deliver on our brand promise to our customers. We've been impressed with the ODO platform and are excited about the potential of this partnership. It provides us and our clients with a seamless, automated end-to-end fleet management solution which will help save time and reduce fleet costs."

Robert Gorby, Chief Commercial Officer for ODO, said: "We're delighted Select Car Leasing have entrusted ODO to support them with their business expansion in Fleet Management Services."

"Select are a widely known and well-respected business in the market and we look forward to working with them to enhance their fleet offering and provide the 5-star fleet management solution their customers have come to expect."

For more information, please visit www.selectcarleasing.co.uk and www.ododrive.com

ABOUT SELECT CAR LEASING

Founded in 2004, Select Car Leasing has clearly established itself as the UKs largest car leasing company, both in terms of traffic to the website and visibility on Google.

Offering the most competitive leasing rates in the market, Select Car Leasing is on course to deliver circa 18,000 cars in 2020 and there are over 40,000 people now driving a Select lease vehicle across the UK.

The business has enjoyed significant growth over the past few years, increasing significantly in size each year for each of the last 5 years, and with annual website users likely to top 5 million during 2020, Select is now one of the largest automotive sites in the country by website visitors.

About ODO

ODO is an innovative Fleet Management application from Drive Software Solutions, a company with a long and successful history in the management of fleet and vehicle assets.

ODO runs in the Oracle cloud, giving businesses a bespoke platform to manage their fleet and their drivers on the go at anytime, anywhere, using all devices.

ODO. Time to optimise your fleet. www.ododrive.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1228679/ODO_Logo.jpg