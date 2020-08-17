ITC Secure appoints Mark Weait as new Chief Revenue Officer to spearhead sales, marketing and strategic partnership efforts

ITC Secure (ITC), the leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) and Microsoft Partner, announced the further expansion of its executive team, appointing Mark Weait as the company's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this new role, Mark will be responsible for leading ITC's revenue generation operations, overseeing all sales, marketing and strategic partnership efforts to support the company's next phase of growth and its expanding go-to-market plans.

Mark brings over 20 years of industry and leadership experience to ITC. Prior to joining, he was Vice President of Sales at Tata Communications, where he spent 4 successful years. Initially brought in to manage their European Telecommunications Service Provider channels, Mark was subsequently promoted to run their broader European business, overseeing material double-digit data services revenue growth built on the capture of many significant enterprise wins across their Hybrid-WAN, MSS and MOVE portfolios.

Prior to Tata Communications, Mark managed the strategy and channel management in his role as Vice President EMEA Carriers Distribution at Blackberry UK. During which time saw the launch of Blackberry's first Android platform mobile device. Prior to this, he was the EMEA Vice President of Mobile 365, responsible for driving the company's rapid revenue growth in the region, which contributed to its acquisition first by Sybase and then by SAP. At SAP Mobile Services, Mark became Head of Global Sales, managing a 100-strong team.

"We continue to invest and expand our sales organisation, working closely with our marketing and channel partners," said Arno Robbertse, ITC's Chief Executive. "As CRO, Mark will oversee and further align the operations of these excellent teams to lead our growth, revenue planning and execution strategies. His extensive experience and proven leadership in driving sales and developing successful go-to-market strategies will be a strong addition to the business. We're thrilled to have Mark on board."

"I am thrilled to join ITC at this exciting time," said Mark Weait, ITC's CRO. "The cyber landscape is evolving rapidly and ITC's product and service portfolio, together with their vast and specialised experience in this market, provides the perfect platform to drive future success by enabling businesses to better identify, understand and control their security risks."

About ITC Secure

ITC, backed by C5 Capital, is a full-service cyber security solutions provider founded in 1995 and headquartered in London.

At the heart of ITC's cyber services is a 24-hour manned Security Operations Centre. From this centre of excellence, ITC's teams deliver high quality managed security services to help organisations manage the growing complexity of cyber threats and securely support their digital transformation. ITC's cyber advisors support customers from our London and Washington DC offices, driving cyber security change inside organisations and helping them make the right security investment choices. ITC has over two decades of experience delivering cyber security solutions to organisations in over 180 countries.

ITC is making the digital world a safer place to do business.

Website: itcsecure.com LinkedIn: ITC Secure Twitter: @ITC_secure

