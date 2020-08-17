Sharon Dorram Supports No Kid Hungry Organization

Sharon Dorram recently donated $1,000 to No Kid Hungry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2020 / As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, Sharon Dorram is committed to doing her part to help others. She recently donated $1,000 to the No Kid Hungry organization to help feed children from low income families.

With more than 20 years of experience in the beauty industry under her belt, Sharon Dorram is frequently referred to as "colorist to the stars" and is the owner of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger. Sharon was a spokesperson and is now an ambassador for Virtue Labs.

The No Kid Hungry Organization provides food for kids and nutritional programs for families. Through their programs, they give children school breakfasts, summer meals, and afterschool meals.

With the current pandemic, the organization's work has never been more important, says Sharon Dorram.

A recent report released by No Kids Hungry reveals that during the pandemic, 47% of American families are living with hunger and 39% of struggling families are skipping certain bills more often to ensure they have food on the table.

"It is important to help those in need, especially right now," says Sharon Dorram.

"We are facing unprecedented and scary times. We need to do what we can to protect humanity."

About Sharon Dorram

Sharon Dorram has more than 20 years of experience in the beauty industry and is the owner of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger. She studied at Bennington College in Vermont, the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, and the Winchester School of the Arts in the United Kingdom. In the late 80s, she trained under Louis Licari, a world-famous hair colorist. Throughout her career, Sharon Dorram has been a spokesperson for many hair care product companies. Sharon was a spokesperson and is now an ambassador for Virtue Labs. She has also worked with multinational brands like Matrix and Nexxus. She was named the creative consultant for the John Frieda brand in the late 1990s. Through her work, she has earned the title of "colorist to the stars," by creating beautifully natural color reminiscent of children's hair and having a star-studded roster of clients including Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Priyanka Chopra, Hillary Swank, Uma Thurman, and many more. In 2009, she collaborated with celebrity stylist Sally Hershberger to open Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger.

