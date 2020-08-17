CordovaCann Corp.: CordovaCann Provides Operational Update on Star Buds Cannabis Retail and Announces Closing of Equity Financing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2020 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to announce that it has made its final payment to 2734158 Ontario Inc. ("273") in relation to the previously announced acquisition of 50.1% of the subsidiary. 273, which owns a cannabis retail operating license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has two cannabis retail stores in Ontario open under the Star Buds Cannabis Co. ("Star Buds") brand name and is working to open many more in the province.

The Company's first Star Buds store in Barrie generated gross revenues over $213,000 in the first 15 days of August, with a gross margin of 35%. This equates to a run rate of over $5.1 million in annual gross revenues. Sales have increased each week the store has been open with the exception of one week, and profits continue to increase with sales.

The Company's second Star Buds store in Bradford generated gross revenues over $144,000 in the first 15 days of August, with a gross margin of 35%. This equates to a run rate of over $3.4 million in annual gross revenues. Sales have increased each week the store has been open, and the store is pacing ahead of the Barrie store at this point in its lifecycle.

Cordova continues to work towards opening an additional eight Star Buds cannabis retail stores, currently in development across Canada in the coming months. The continued growth experienced in its first two Star Buds locations has given the Company increased confidence in its retail business model and future store openings.

"Our first two Star Buds stores are already materially exceeding our expectations and we look forward to quickly expanding our footprint in Canada," said Taz Turner, Chairman and CEO of Cordova. "Cordova is excited to bring the Star Buds brand to additional provinces soon, and these openings are expected to drive the Company to profitability."

Cordova has also closed on a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of 3,024,521 shares of common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.32 per common share for gross proceeds of $967,846; of which $552,501 was received in cash and $415,345 was issued in settlement of outstanding fees and debt. The Shares issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period expiring on December 17, 2020, and such further restrictions as may apply under foreign securities laws.

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

