Albert Boufarah: SAMR Inc. Services Areas Across 12 States & Washington DC

Al Boufarah, company CEO, is proud that SAMR Inc. is your solution to e-waste

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2020 / Al Boufarah is proud that his company, SAMR Inc., services areas across 12 states & Washington DC and is a nationwide leader in electronic recycling.

In 1998, Al Boufarah founded SAMR Inc. as a solution to the growing proliferation of electronic waste around the country. The company is a full service recycler, offering data destruction and ensuring client data is kept safe in the process. It is one of the only computer recycling companies that can legally and safely collect, disassemble, and recycle computers.

SAMR Inc's service areas include Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington DC.

Al Boufarah, who is the company CEO, says that SAMR's work is more important than ever.

"500 million to 1 billion metric tons of e-waste are disposed of every year. Only 12.5% of e-waste is properly recycled. We take our commitment very seriously," says Al Boufarah. "No matter where you are located in the states we service, there is an e-waste drop off location near you!"

SAMR offers both drop off and pick up service for clients in service areas.

For more information, please visit https://samrinc.com/.

Contact:

Al Boufarah

info@samrinc.com

SOURCE: Al Boufarah

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602029/SAMR-Inc-Services-Areas-Across-12-States-Washington-DC