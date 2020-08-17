Truckstop.com Welcomes Kendra Tucker as Chief Revenue Officer

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2020 / Truckstop.com, the first online freight marketplace, announced today that Kendra Tucker, has joined the company as chief revenue officer (CRO).

"We are delighted that Kendra has joined the executive team," said Paris Cole, CEO of Truckstop.com. "Her track record for growth and stellar leadership across sales, marketing, and customer success will further our company's mission to provide carriers and freight brokers with innovative, easy-to-use tools to help them make more money."

Prior to Truckstop.com, Tucker served as CRO at Upserve, a leading full-service restaurant management platform, where she worked closely with customer experience teams to expand the company's role as a partner for creating and growing successful hospitality businesses.

"Truckstop.com customers are the backbone of our economy," said Tucker. "They are on the road and on the phones every day making sure the food, fuel, and critical supplies we take for granted are delivered. While we depend on men and women in the freight industry, they rely on critical technology to keep their run their businesses running smoothly. I look forward to helping deliver innovative tools that keep the freight industry moving forward."

For more than ten years Tucker has grown and led teams across a variety of business models and industries. In her role as director of Vista Consulting Group's go-to-market, she worked closely with portfolio companies to implement more effective and sustainable growth strategies and specialized in pushing customer teams to over 90% net-retention through superior support and contracts that incentivized long-term partnerships.

Tucker graduated with a degree in international studies from the University of Chicago and spent her early career at Gallup and CEB (now Gartner), working in research and moving up to product marketing and sales leadership, scaling teams and closing deals with companies like BMW and Chanel. Tucker also served as SVP of audience and platforms at Axios, a political news organization.

For more information about Truckstop.com leadership, please visit https://truckstop.com/company/about/.

About Truckstop.com

For more than 25 years, Truckstop.com has been a trusted partner for carriers and brokers in the spot market, giving them tools to be successful and efficient through the entire freight lifecycle. As one of the internet's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers the freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their business. Whether on the road or in the office, Truckstop.com is the single source for products and solutions for the entire freight lifecycle. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move our industry forward, visit: www.truckstop.com.

Contact

Matt Stubbs

Sr. Manager Public Relations & Communications

mattstubbs@truckstop.com

SOURCE: Truckstop

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602032/Truckstopcom-Welcomes-Kendra-Tucker-as-Chief-Revenue-Officer