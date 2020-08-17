Deepak Agarwal: Dee Agarwal Reflects on the Importance of Recognizing Entrepreneurs

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2020 / According to Babson College , just over half (55 percent) of Americans believe they could successfully start a business, leaving 45% assuming that a foray into entrepreneurship would fail. Yet, the actual failure rate of all entrepreneurs show a much more positive outcome as a significant majority, 80 percent, of enterprises survive their first year-which can be considered the most pivotal window of operation. For seasoned entrepreneurs, such as Dee Agarwal, a key factor of success in business ownership is making time to acknowledge and celebrate entrepreneurial achievement and the persistent commitment to the journey.

Dee Agarwal is an accomplished executive with decades of experience leading companies from the retail to BPO industries. In 2014, Dee Agarwal was named as a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, one of most prestigious global business awards for enterprising entrepreneurs.

"Entrepreneurship can be considered an industry within an industry," said Dee Agarwal. "Across each professional sector, there are entrepreneurs and small business owners working tirelessly to provide a service that can be more efficient, more innovative, or improve the lives of even just one person in one way."

EY, a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, hosts its awards program on an annual basis. The EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards recognize entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary achievements in financial performance, personal commitment to their businesses and communities, and innovation, while celebrating entrepreneurs' achievements in demonstrating vision, leadership and success. As the first and only international award of its kind, these awards distinctively encourage entrepreneurial activity and recognize individuals and their companies through regional, national and global programs in over 145 cities and 60 countries.

"The EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award is a very unique program that is immensely powerful in affirming to entrepreneurs that these efforts are not in vain, exposing us to the work of our peers, and most importantly, motivating us, as a community within each industry, to keep going," said Dee Agarwal.

Continuing to amplify the work and companies of the entrepreneurs is critical to creating a supportive community that can drive forth innovation and efficiency in any field. And while the success rates are better than many may expect, these successes are always hard earned.

"While valuable, pursuing entrepreneurship certainly has its obstacles that can be draining beyond finances, to include mental and emotional wellness," said Dee Agarwal. "Through the journey, it's important to take time to reflect and recognize wins, both big and small. Entrepreneurs know there is always work left to be done, but we can often find the motivation necessary by remembering the progress already made."

