FMW Media Works Corp: "Exploring The Block" Broadcasting Tonight Featuring FETCH.AI (FET) , MANDI Token (MANDI), Somee.Social(ONG) and CEEK VR (CEEK)

NEW YORK , NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2020 / Broadcasting tonight "Exploring The Block" 11 PM PST on Fox Business Network is Fetch.ai (FET) featuring Humayun Sheikh on how AI and machine learning will be mandatory for all businesses. This is their second interview in 6 part series. They will be on Bloomberg 6 pm est Aug 29th and filming the third interview in the upcoming week.

Also on the show is MANDI Token (MANDI )with J.D. Salbego, Chief Communications Officer, and Jonathan Dunsmoor U.S. Securities Council - bridging the world for investing in Indonesia. Rounding off the show we have Somee.Social (ONG) airing their 3rd interview with CEO Christopher Kramer and CEEK VR (CEEK) featuring founder and CEO Mary Spio Ticketmaster for Virtual Reality VR. A streaming platform for virtual experiences.

A new series first interview on Electroneum (ETN) featuring CEO Richard Ells was edited and being broadcasted on Fox Business Network Monday, August 24th 1030 pm PST.

BlockQuake CEO Antonio Brasse, MANDI Token , PASCAL (PASC) and Fetch will be joining Electroneum for the broadcast.

All interviews will broadcast on our partners Cryptocake Youtube 1.8M subscribers after the network airings and across FMW Media entire social platform.

About:

FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands " NewToTheStreet," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run shows across three major U.S. Television networks. These TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets.

ABOUT ELECTRONEUM

Having attracted more than 4 million registered users in just under three years, award-winning Electroneum is making great strides toward becoming a top then crypto in usability as just over 1,900 merchants, and service providers in over 170 countries around the world accept ETN as payment. More than 2.6 million app downloads have taken place. Approximately 194,000 mobile top-ups and nearly 300,000 app-to-app transfers have taken place with ETN by our Electroneum users. AnyTask is Electroneum's global freelance platform and has seen over 465,600 people register to the website as either buyers or sellers, with about 7,500 tasks listed. AnyTask does not charge freelancers any fees or commissions, and unlike all other leading freelance platforms that take up two weeks to get freelancers paid, it takes minutes to get paid after the buyer approves a task. Electroneum is one of the world's first fully KYC/AML compliant cryptocurrency. It is also one of the few blockchain networks that are insusceptible to a 51% attack. It is one of the greenest cryptocurrency in existence and the only one to have launched its very own affordable US$40 smartphone designed for the needs of people in developing regions. It is currently the only cryptocurrency that has a direct collaborative agreement with two mobile network operators. It is presently the only crypto that works with NGOs as their trusted blockchain transaction validators. And the only cryptocurrency to allow for an in-depth examination for publication, and verification for public knowledge. Check out ETN Everywhere and ETN Donate.

Fetch.ai (FET)

"Fetch.ai is at the forefront of accelerating research and deployment of emerging technologies, including blockchain and AI. Its solutions are designed for people, organizations, and IoT. The project has created an Open Economic Framework (OEF) that serves as a decentralized search and a value exchange platform for various autonomous economic agents. Supported by a scalable smart ledger, Fetch.ai has digital intelligence at its heart, enabling it to deliver actionable predictions and instant trust information to billions of smart devices."

WaykiChain

The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem which will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation.

The independent research and development of the third generation of blockchain business reached the leading level in the industry, with high-performance transaction processing capabilities (TPS 3300), efficient mechanism of consensus (DPoS + pBFT), robust and smart engine (Lua + WASM) contract, plus the blockchain decentralized control ability. WaykiChain will provide expertise in critical areas of vertical industry with infrastructure services and industry solutions.

At present, with the team's continuous investment in research and development and the active participation of the community of developers and users, the base of WaykiChain has been continuously upgraded and optimized. One of the critical financial roots of blockchain developed by WaykiChain, stablecoin WUSD (built on the bottom layer of the public chain) is also enhancing the potential synergy of decentralized business development.

Electroneum - the cryptocurrency unlocking the global economy for the unbanked

MANDI

Mandi Token has a wide range of experts in finance, accounting, and business analysis, including former analysts and financial experts from known institutions. Our spokesman, JD Salbego, is an Advisor to Solidum Capital, former CEO of BitTok exchange and current CEO of Legion Ventures. Jonathan Dunsmoor, our Compliance Officer, is Senior Counsel at Reid & Wise LLC, Securities Attorney at Aeryus, and Managing Consultant at NV Global Ventures. Willy Hartono Wijaya, President Director, is a former analyst at Goldman Sachs and an emergent investment figure in the Indonesian economy. We use a very conventional methodology on our approach to assessing the profitability and feasibility of any opportunities that have the potential to add value to our ecosystem and Mandi token holders.

SoMee.social (ONG)

SoMee is a blockchain-based social media platform. Users earn ONG1 for being active on their platform; posting, liking and getting liked. SoMee's mission is to redefine social media for privacy, end-user control, and monetization. The platform is built for influencers, social media users, and advertisers and is about to release a unique system for advertisers that gives them more control and interaction with their target audience, and that allows their target audience to target them back! SoMee has been in open beta for the past year on the web at https://SoMee.social and inside of the IOS and Android app stores under SoMee.social.

