Dienstag, 18.08.2020
PR Newswire
17.08.2020 | 23:28
Joint Statement: Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group and Exchange Bondholder Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Following a constructive and successful engagement with the Argentine government to reach an agreement for the restructuring of Argentina's outstanding debt, the Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group and the Exchange Bondholder Group confirm our support for the amended offer announced today by the Republic of Argentina.

"As long-term investors in Argentina, our goal has always been to achieve a consensual restructuring that offers the best opportunity for the country to forge a sustainable path towards a stronger economic future and inclusive growth in the post-COVID world."

The Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group is advised by White & Case LLP.

Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Media Contacts
Greenbrook
ArgentinaBondholderGroup@greenbrookpr.com
+44 (0)20-7952-2000

Exchange Bondholder Group Media Contacts
Unboxed Communications
argentina@unboxedcommunications.com
Spanish Language Media:
Juaniramain@infomedia.consulting

© 2020 PR Newswire
