Global Resource Energy, Inc.: G Beneficial, Inc. Launches Telehealth Platform Offering Patient Access to Quality Health Care and Testing

Initiative facilitates global demand for medical care plus alleviates privacy concerns

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2020 / G Beneficial, Inc. (OTC PINK: GBEN) is excited to announce the launch of GBEN Health, a brand new Health and Wellness Initiative, which enables telemedicine through virtual visits between providers and patients, while offering privacy, security, and convenience. Global Resource Energy, Inc.(soon to be G Beneficial) has entered into a joint venture agreement with MyVitalogy to launch the new platform with the target launch date of January 1st being fully functional for the public.

President Trump signed a historic executive order this month to further expand access to telehealth services during the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure continuous healthcare for Rural Americans. GBEN Health's new division will help to fulfill this need and allows for easier, more affordable access to several lab tests, even for those without insurance, while focusing on alternative, holistic, and different solutions for common health problems. The telemedicine sector is currently experiencing an annual growth rate of close to fifteen percent annually with the sector forecasted to be at 25 billion a year annually by 2025.

"The Trump Administration recognizes the demand for telemedicine and digital health solutions in this difficult climate," stated Todd Wesson of MyVitalogy. "We are making it a priority to fulfill this demand and rise to the challenge. The new platform will give Americans easy access to telehealth solutions and address medical conditions while respecting privacy."

The new platform gives patients the ability to shop for specific tests and pay online. An independent physician will review and approve the test request. No doctor visit is required. After visiting a lab to take the test, results can be easily accessed online. Based on the results, a treatment may be recommended. In the event a prescription is required, doctors are available to write one based on the results with the ability of focusing on solutions that allow for traditional and non-traditional treatments.

Global Resource Energy Inc.'s Hemp Haze brand of Ready to Drink cocktails has been making significant strides in the company's business plan. The company will be launching this new division with additional staff so each vertical remains independent but the common goal of furthering the company's footprint in the Health and wellness, Green, Lifestyle Sector will be maintained.

About GBEN

Global Resource Energy, Inc. is a Nevada Corporation currently focused in the wellness product retailing industry. We seek to invest in well-positioned wellness companies with strategic improvement potential and partner with management teams to create value by driving revenue and earnings growth.

About TVM, LLC

TVM is a Texas based company currently producing four flavors of hemp infused ready-to-drink cocktails. TVM was the first to receive TTB approval for a hemp infused alcohol product. TVM, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Resource Energy, Inc. (GBEN).

