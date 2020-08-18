Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) has announced the signature of an agreement with the Suez Group to acquire its subsidiary Suez RV OSIS, which specializes in the maintenance of sanitation networks and infrastructure and on-site industrial services (for the most part, industrial maintenance and cleaning). The agreement is in the form of a unilateral purchase undertaking subject to an exclusivity period of 150 days, during which the parties are expected to finalize their agreement.

Veolia has considerable know-how in the area of industrial and sanitation maintenance, through its subsidiary Société d'Assainissement Rationnel et de Pompage (SARP). SARP operates mainly in France and has consolidated revenue of EUR 470 million and about 3,850 employees.

The merger of SARP and Suez RV OSIS would position the Veolia Group as a major player in this field and would enable both entities to offer new services to their public, service and industrial sector customers and to cover the whole country.

The transaction price is expected to be EUR 298 million, subject to the signature of final agreements between the parties. It would take place in accordance with the applicable obligations concerning the consultation of staff representative bodies and would be subject to prior authorization by the competent merger control authority.

Veolia groupis the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 45 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 50 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.189 billion in 2019 (USD 29.9 billion). www.veolia.com

