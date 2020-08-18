Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW) announces it has reached an agreement with the banks of its lending pool for the amendment of its €230m credit facility. Amendments include notably, amongst other technical changes, the suspension of the leverage covenant (net debt EBITDA) for December 2020 and June 2021 in the context of a deteriorated financial performance related to the covid-19 situation.

Created in late 2015 by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, Mediawan soon became one of the main independent European studios producing premium content. Mediawan brings together best-in-class talents in audiovisual creation by operating on the entire value chain: production of drama, documentary and animated original content (Mediawan Originals and Mediawan Animation), distribution of audiovisual content (Mediawan Rights), and publishing of channels and digital services (Mediawan Thematics). Mediawan currently gathers 30 production labels.

