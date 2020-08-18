CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Outlines Immediate Plans for Innovative Hemp Oil-Infused Anti-Aging Skin Care Line

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company" or "CanaFarma") is pleased to announce the launch of its comprehensive and innovative hemp oil-infused Anti-Aging skin care line to market.

Formulated for every-day use on the face and neck, our Anti-Aging Line consists of a Day Cream Repair, Night Cream Repair, Eye Serum, Men's Cream, along with a high-end Toner and Cleanser.

Clinical studies of people ages 25 to 65 demonstrated the Day Cream visibly affected the length and depth of wrinkles, brightens skin noticeably and takes years off the skin's appearance. CanaFarma's special formulation of sesame protein, together with phytocompounds, is targeted to reduce inflammation and restore collagen and elastins in the dermis. The combination of proteins and natural restorative ingredients like honey extract and grape seed oil are designed to prevent future damage by creating a defensive bed on the dermis layer. Our formulation includes a patent-pending, ingredient base of proteins from oak bark extract, which when formulated properly, is expected to tighten the skin, moisturize the epidermal and dermal layers and plump sagging skin, making the face glow and look younger. CanaFarma's peptides allow for the restoration of collagen and add plump elastins to the skin, restoring its youthful appearance. The addition of full-spectrum hemp is included to help reduce inflammation in the skin, which is expected to restore skin and shield it from external consequences of damage.

David Lonsdale, the CEO of CanaFarma, commented, "We are very excited to be entering the Anti-Aging market with our hemp oil-infused skin care product line. The Anti-Aging market has been estimated to be over $50 billion and growing at over 5% annually(1)."

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

