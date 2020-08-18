Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.08.2020

WKN: 696960 ISIN: DE0006969603 Ticker-Symbol: PUM 
Xetra
18.08.20
10:30 Uhr
70,02 Euro
-0,16
-0,23 %
18.08.2020 | 10:09
Fun For All Ages: PUMA X emoji

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports company PUMA is teaming up with emoji - the iconic brand for a new line of footwear, apparel and accessories. Classic PUMA silhouettes are adorned with emoji icons for this playful new collection.

PUMA x emoji

emoji has formed a new digital language that's fun, expressive, and universal. The PUMA X emoji collaboration was made to showcase the way we communicate in the modern world.

Designed through the lens of instant messaging, the collection pairs emoji icons that speak to everyone with bright color combinations, creating a range that is young and vibrant. The collection includes footwear, apparel and accessories for both kids and adults, allowing for spirited self-expression at any age.

"The PUMA x emoji collection is one of our most favorite brand collaborations. The products turned out so colorful, expressive and beautiful and the entire product line is energetic and truly iconic," says Marco Huesges, CEO and Founder of the emoji company. "We are certain that the line will make everyone happy and that we can, together with PUMA, spread emotions and good vibrations to consumers and fans all around the world."

The RS-2K X emoji features a hook and loop piece on the heel where detachable emoji icons can be added. The shoe also includes a hidden "What's Up?" message printed on the vamp. RS-X³ X emoji includes the same detachable feature, using the emoji icons. The hidden "What's Up?" message also appears on this shoe in the quarter overlay.

The PUMA X emoji Tee and PUMA X emoji Hoodie are both available in black, gray, and yellow, each featuring an array of emoji icons on both the front and back of the clothing. Rounding out the collection are the PUMA X emoji Sweatpants in both gray and black, featuring side and back pockets, rib cuffs and emoji icons on the bottom of the right leg.

Show your emotions with the PUMA X emoji collection, dropping on PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers on August 22nd.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

www.emoji.com https://about.puma.com/

PUMA X emoji logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1228308/PUMA_x_emoji_logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1228307/PUMA_x_emoji.jpg

Media Contact:
Alberto Turincio, PUMA - alberto.turincio@puma.com, Tel: +1 617 488 1018
Liz Smith, PUMA - liz.smith@puma.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
